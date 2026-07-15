Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall confirmed that the national team's doctor lacked the required sports medicine qualifications

Fall admitted he discovered the issue late, saying Dr Abderahmane Fedior was a gynaecologist by training rather than a sports physician

The Senegalese Association of Sports Medicine rejected the claims as unfounded, saying Fedior also holds a specialist diploma in sports medicine

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The Senegalese Football Federation has come under scrutiny after its president publicly admitted that the national team's doctor, who served in the role for roughly a decade, was trained in gynaecology and obstetrics rather than sports medicine.

Federation president Abdoulaye Fall made the revelation at a press conference, saying he had only recently become aware of the issue.

"Our team doctor doesn't have the academic background to support our athletes. This is something I discovered rather late, because Dr Fedior is a gynaecologist by training," Fall said, according to Graphic Online.

Federation President takes responsibility for oversight

Fall acknowledged personal responsibility for failing to identify the qualification mismatch earlier, noting that Dr Abderahmane Fedior's background did not align with the medical demands of elite football.

According to Reuters, multiple players had reportedly lost confidence in receiving treatment from Fedior due to concerns about the apparent gap between his specialisation and the requirements of high-performance athlete care.

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The disclosure comes in the wake of a turbulent 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign for Senegal. The Lions of Teranga were eliminated in the Round of 32 after surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 in a dramatic reversal. Shortly after the tournament, the federation announced the termination of head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical staff.

Sports medicine body pushes back

In response, the Senegalese Association of Sports Medicine rejected the characterisation of Fedior as unqualified, describing the allegations as "unfounded and defamatory." The organisation stated that, beyond his gynaecology credentials, Fedior holds a specialist diploma in sports medicine from Cheikh Anta Diop University, a qualification the federation's president appeared unaware of.

The federation has since moved to reinforce its medical setup, appointing sports physician Dr Jean-Marc Sene to the national team's medical staff as part of a broader post-World Cup restructuring.

The Senegal national football team has endured a rollercoaster year. They dramatically won the Africa Cup of Nations final, only to be stripped of the title months later after the CAF Disciplinary Committee found the team guilty following a walkout in the closing stages of the match against Morocco in protest over a refereeing decision.

Source: Briefly News