TikToker Rebekah, daughter of Zimbabwean tycoon and presidential advisor, Paul Tungwarara, went viral

The vlog of her private jet trip from Zimbabwe to Dubai to visit her mother and siblings got the internet buzzing

The clip showed Rolls-Royces, a luxury villa, personalised coffees and a game room at the jet terminal

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Rebekah, daughter of Zimbabwean tycoon and presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara. Images: @rebekah2342

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean teenager known on TikTok as @rebekah2342, daughter of Zimbabwean tycoon and presidential advisor, Paul Tungwarara, left the internet speechless after posting a vlog of her private jet trip to Dubai to visit her mother and siblings on 12 July 2026.

Rebekah's clip opened at her home in Zimbabwe, where she picked out her outfit before heading to the kitchen for a meal. From there, she and her father climbed into matching Rolls-Royces and made their way to the airport. The family had booked a private jet for the seven-hour journey, which Rebekah noted was shorter than the nine hours a commercial airline would take.

Once airborne, she was welcomed with personalised snacks she had pre-ordered, before falling asleep and waking up to a lunch that included chicken feet and red velvet cake. With roughly 45 minutes left before landing, she freshened up in the onboard bathroom and danced with her cousins in the cabin.

Arriving in Dubai

The landing in Dubai was smooth, with no turbulence. Two Rolls-Royces met the family planeside. While staff prepared for their departure, the family was invited into a game room where Rebekah tried her hand at golf and table tennis, admitting neither went particularly well.

Three Rolls-Royces then drove them the 20 minutes home to the family villa, where Rebekah's first priority was finding her mother and little sister. Her brother greeted her excitedly with a new toy to show off, and she made a beeline for her collection of plushies she had missed during her time away.

Watch the full vlog that has Africa talking.

Africa reacts to Zimbabwe's rich girl

The clip sparked thousands of comments on her TikTok page from viewers across the continent who were equal parts stunned and amused:

@precious 💕 wrote:

"My fyp is becoming too expensive 😭❤️"

@peceey🥰💕 said:

"Only a billionaire should touch my comment."

@MR. Everything 😎 shared: "Everyone that saw this video will never lack money just believe ❤️"

@erdinand Monarchy 👺 simply commented:

"Dr Paul Tungwarara's daughter."

More people flexing wealth

Briefly News recently reported on Black Coffee's reported R371,000 Hermès bicycle, which had South Africans questioning whether any bike could really be worth that much.

recently reported on Black Coffee's reported R371,000 Hermès bicycle, which had South Africans questioning whether any bike could really be worth that much. Coco Ntshangase's Louis Vuitton bag worth over R60,000 left people asking who's really footing the bill.

Zimbabwean millionaire Wicknell Chivayo's R70 million watch splurge divided opinion between admiration and questions about his wealth.

Source: Briefly News