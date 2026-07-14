KwaZulu-Natal Woman Sustains Injuries While Protecting Toddler From Collapsed House
- A retaining wall collapsed onto a wooden and iron home in Mountview, KZN, on Tuesday afternoon, trapping a mother and her 18-month-old daughter inside
- The 33-year-old mother used her body to protect her sleeping toddler from the falling debris, sustaining injuries to her head and back
- Reaction Unit South Africa responded to the scene, and paramedics transported the injured mother to the hospital, while the toddler escaped serious injury
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MOUNTVIEW, KWAZULU-NATAL— A toddler in Mountview, KwaZulu-Natal, escaped a catastrophic structural collapse virtually unharmed on Tuesday afternoon, thanks to the instinctive bravery of her mother.
The incident occurred around 1:07 PM on an unnamed road just off Bridgeford Drive when a neighbouring retaining wall failed. The massive structure gave way and completely flattened a nearby wood-and-iron home. The wall collapse happened a day after a wall collapsed at Ebuhleni Village. Inside, an 18-month-old girl was sleeping peacefully when the debris began to rain down on the residence.
Mother shields baby from collapsed home
Acting on pure instinct, her 33-year-old mother threw herself over the sleeping child, absorbing the brunt of the falling wreckage to shield her daughter. Residents rushed to the scene immediately, digging through the ruins to pull the trapped mother and child to safety before emergency responders could arrive. Paramedics from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) arrived shortly after to find the pair freed.
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While the toddler miraculously walked away without any major physical harm, her mother bore the weight of the impact, suffering trauma to both her head and back. Medical teams stabilised her at the site before rushing her to a nearby hospital via ambulance.
Watch the video showing the extent of damage to the home:
Netizens applaud mother's selfless act
The incident drew swift reaction on social media, with many praising the mother's courage and calling for a swift recovery.
Roger Pillay commented:
"As long as people are building without proper approved plans, buildings are at high risk of collapse."
Reksha Sukkan Behari wrote:
"Speedy recovery, Mum. No protection is stronger than a mother's love."
Charmaine Bell said:
"What a brave Mommy! Speedy recovery! Well done ✅"
Sanelisiwe Mdluli added:
"Salute, mommy bear and a speedy recovery. ❤️"
Shireen Harilal stated:
"This is a very good caring mom who protects her baby from any harm, not worrying about herself from this terrible ordeal. Speedy recovery to you, dear, precious mom. Thanks for saving your baby.👍🙏❤️❤️❤️😘💐"
KZN man saves boy from drowning
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a heroic rescue in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal, where a neighbour saved a 3-year-old boy from drowning by performing CPR after the child was submerged for ten minutes. This incident underscores the critical importance of timely intervention and the life-saving impact of basic first aid knowledge in emergencies.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za