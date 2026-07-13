SAFA leaders have met Jayden Adams' family as South African football continues to mourn the late midfielder

The visit comes as tributes continue to pour in following Adams' death at the age of 25 on 11 July 2026

FIFA and football bodies around the world have also honoured the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star

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SAFA president Danny Jordaan has visited Jayden Adams' family as South African football continues to mourn the late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder. Image: duke_robin

Source: Twitter

The South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has visited the family of the late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams following the footballer's tragic death. The visit came on Monday, 13 July 2026, as tributes continued to pour in for the 25-year-old, whose passing has left the South African football community in mourning.

SAFA delegation pays respects to Jayden Adams' family

According to Sportswire, Jordaan was joined by Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka as the SAFA delegation visited the Adams family to offer condolences. The SAFA delegation offered its heartfelt condolences to the family.

Sports journalist Robin Duke also shared on X that Jordaan had met with the Adams family following the midfielder's passing.

Jayden Adams remembered for club and country

Adams helped Bafana Bafana reach the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming part of the first South African senior men's team to achieve the feat. He also played a key role in Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League triumph and previously helped Stellenbosch lift the Carling Knockout trophy.

FIFA observed moments of silence before the World Cup quarter-finals in honour of the midfielder.

Football world continues to honour Adams

Tributes have continued from football organisations, government leaders and supporters since Adams' death was announced on 11 July 2026. Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are continuing.

The visit by the SAFA delegation adds to the growing list of tributes honouring one of South African football's brightest talents, whose achievements for club and country will be remembered.

Jayden Adams' death sparks mental health support calls

Briefly News also reported that Jayden Adams' death has reignited calls for stronger mental health support for South African athletes.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Brent Carelse said more must be done to identify players who are struggling before they reach crisis point.

Source: Briefly News