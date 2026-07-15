Mzansi content creator, Corliaaahahaha shared a Facebook video reminiscing about the once-popular Mxit chat app

She broke down Mxit’s chat zones, virtual currency and code names for a younger crowd

South Africans flooded the comments with fond memories of BBM, 2go and Please Call Me codes

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Corliaaahahaha's Facebook profile picture and the interface of Mxit. Images: Corliaaahahaha and webaddict

Source: UGC

A South African content creator has taken social media users on a trip back in time. Corliaaahahaha shared a Facebook video on 4 July 2026, breaking down the old Mxit app for people too young to remember it.

The clip shows her explaining how the once-popular instant messaging platform worked. She compared its features to modern apps like WhatsApp, drawing laughs from older South Africans who lived through that era.

Chat zones, Moola and secret code names

Mxit launched in South Africa back in 2005 and quickly became the country’s biggest messaging platform. It ran on basic feature phones and used very little data, which made it hugely popular among teenagers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Users could enter different chat zones based on their mood or interests. They could also buy emoticons and other extras using a virtual currency called Moola.

Corliaaahahaha explained how young users organised their contacts into categories, much like people sort chats today. She also touched on the coded language teens used to hide their feelings from parents.

By its peak, Mxit had millions of monthly users across South Africa and abroad. The app eventually lost ground to WhatsApp and BBM before shutting down for good in 2015.

Her video struck a chord with South Africans who grew up chatting on the platform. Many rushed to the comments section to share their own memories of the app.

Some recalled the frustration of constant disconnections while trying to hold a conversation. Others brought up rival platforms like 2go and BlackBerry Messenger that followed after Mxit.

Several commenters admitted the throwback made them feel their age. The clip has continued gaining traction as more South Africans tag old friends in the comments.

Watch the Facebook clip:

More about communication apps

The former CEO of Mxit is now running a company bringing fast, affordable fibre internet to South African townships.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out username reservations, allowing users to secure a unique handle before the feature officially launches later this year.

Meta Platforms rolls out WhatsApp Plus in South Africa for R28.99 monthly, adding new premium features.

Source: Briefly News