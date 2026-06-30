WhatsApp has begun rolling out username reservations, allowing users to secure a unique handle before the feature officially launches later this year

The new privacy feature will let people start conversations without sharing their phone numbers, while businesses and creators can also claim matching usernames

The announcement sparked excitement online, with many users praising the added privacy and rushing to reserve their preferred usernames before they are taken

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WhatsApp announced new features it in launching. Image: Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu

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WhatsApp has officially unveiled one of its most anticipated privacy features, allowing users to reserve usernames that will let them connect with others without revealing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging platform announced on 29 June that username reservations are rolling out globally this week, ahead of the feature's full launch later in 2026. The update is designed to give users greater privacy when messaging new contacts, joining group chats or interacting with businesses and organisations.

According to WhatsApp, a phone number is often tied to many aspects of a person's life, making some users hesitant to share it with people they have only just met. Once the feature launches later this year, users who choose to enable a username will be able to start conversations without exposing their phone number to new contacts.

The visual showed a WhatsApp open on a phone on top of a laptop. Image: Kurgenc

Source: Getty Images

Username reservations begin now

To avoid millions of people competing for the same usernames when the feature officially launches, WhatsApp has opened reservations early. Users can reserve their preferred username by updating to the latest version of the app and navigating to: Settings → Account → Username

The rollout is happening gradually over the coming weeks, meaning the option may not appear immediately for every user. WhatsApp said users will receive a notification inside the app once username support becomes available in their country. The company says usernames are being introduced with privacy in mind. Unlike other social media platforms, WhatsApp will not include a public username directory or search list. Instead, someone will need to know your exact username before they can contact you for the first time.

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Social media reacts to new WhatsApp feature

The announcement generated widespread excitement online, with many users calling it one of WhatsApp's biggest privacy upgrades in years. Some welcomed the ability to chat without sharing personal phone numbers, particularly when joining community groups or meeting new people.

Hamid asked:

“Is it available on WhatsApp Business yet?”

WhatsApp replied:

“Yes, username reservations are available on the WhatsApp Business app. It may take a day or two to appear, so make sure you have the latest version of the app.”

Halson Businge asked:

“What if multiple people want the same username?”

WhatsApp replied:

“A unique username can only be used by one person. The app will let you know whether your chosen username is available.”

Riddle commented:

“Finally, a way to connect without giving away your number.”

WhatsApp replied:

“Staying connected while staying private.”

Rayyan Ahmed asked:

“Why isn’t the username reservation feature available in Australia yet?”

WhatsApp replied:

“It’s rolling out globally. It may take a day or two to appear in your app, so keep checking.”

Krishna Vijay commented:

“I have two WhatsApp accounts. The feature appears on one account but not the other.”

WhatsApp replied:

“Username reservations are continuing to roll out this week, so keep an eye on your app.”

Controls asked:

“Has it rolled out in India?”

WhatsApp replied:

“Username reservations are rolling out worldwide this week. Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp.”

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Source: Briefly News