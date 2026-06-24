Lvovo says he has not used X since 2020 and claims recent posts linked to him are not his

His video statement comes after social media users associated him with posts from the account called 'Put South Africa First'

The musician clarified that he supports efforts against illegal immigration but is not behind the account's content

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Lvovo clarifies he hasn't been on Twitter for years. Image: Lvovo

Source: Instagram

Kwaito star Lvovo Derrango has addressed confusion after his name was linked to controversial posts circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter. The musician says he is no longer active on the platform and has not posted there since 2020.

Lvovo Derrango, known for hit songs such as Resista, is one of South Africa’s well-known kwaito artists and has now moved to clear his name after an impersonator began sharing posts under an account linked to him. The musician, who is still recovering after several near-death experiences including a stroke, says the misleading online activity comes at a sensitive time in his healing journey, as he works to distance himself from the fake account and set the record straight with fans.

Lvovo says he quit Twitter years ago

The award-winning artist, known for hits such as Sihamba Sonke, Emaweni and Uyabizwa addressed the confusion directly, telling followers that any content currently being shared under his name on X should not be assumed to come from him. According to Lvovo, his last activity on the platform dates back to 2020.

The clarification comes after some social media users associated him with posts discussing South Africa's ongoing immigration debate. The account, which now carries the name "Put South Africa First", regularly shares content relating to border control, immigration and current affairs.

Singer addresses confusion over viral online posts

In the video, Lvovo explained that he is not responsible for what is being posted from the account. He stressed that people should not automatically assume that every post linked to his name reflects his views or comes directly from him. His comments quickly sparked discussion online, with many users expressing surprise after learning that he claims not to be behind the account. Others welcomed the clarification, saying it helped explain why the posts appeared different from the content they previously associated with the star.

Additional details about the account were recently shared by Daily Sun. According to the publication, Lvovo said he lost access to the account in 2020 and no longer controls it. Daily Sun reported that the account previously belonged to the musician before he allegedly lost access years ago.

@Xhosa30_06_26 commented:

"The SOUTH AHHH we grew up on"

@___MaDlamini shared:

"This makes so much sense. Bengisho ngithi ayifani no LV le he’s gone so stupid. Thank you LV"

See the full video in the X post below:

Star clarifies stance on illegal immigration

Lvovo said he supports the anti-illegal immigration movements. Image: Lvovo

Source: Instagram

While distancing himself from the posts, Lvovo also addressed the subject matter that has attracted attention online. The musician said he supports efforts aimed at tackling illegal immigration in South Africa.

However, he drew a distinction between supporting a cause and being the person responsible for publishing content on social media.

Daily Sun further reported that Lvovo only became aware of some of the recent posts after people began contacting him about them. This prompted him to release a public statement and explain his side of the story. The publication also reported that the musician continues to focus on his recovery following the stroke he suffered in 2022.

Despite the health challenges he has faced in recent years, Lvovo remains one of South Africa's most recognisable kwaito stars and continues to enjoy support from fans across the country.

Lvovo to share stroke journey on medical series

Previously, Briefly News reported that Kwaito star Lvovo Derrango is set to feature in the medical series Doctors’ Room, where he will open up about his health journey following the stroke he suffered in 2022.

The musician will reportedly use the platform to share his personal experience, recovery process, and the challenges he has faced since the life-altering incident. His appearance is expected to give viewers insight into both his medical recovery and emotional journey, while also raising awareness about stroke-related health issues.

Source: Briefly News