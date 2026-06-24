WhatsApp Plus has introduced a paid subscription in South Africa priced at R28.99 per month, with a free first-month trial for users who opt in

The service focuses on personalisation and organisation features, including custom themes, app icons, enhanced chat lists and expanded chat management tools

Users can now pin up to 20 chats, compared to the standard limit of three, making it easier to manage busy conversations and priorities

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South Africans can now pay R28.99 a month for a more personalised WhatsApp experience through the newly launched WhatsApp Plus subscription. While Meta has stressed that core messaging features will remain free, WhatsApp Plus introduces several premium tools aimed at users who want more control over how the app looks and functions. A woman in the video by user techcentralza on 24 June 2026, she explained the features one will unlock after paying the subscription.

The visual showed WhatsApp icons. Image: Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The subscription comes with a free trial period and currently unlocks six additional features. One of the biggest changes is the ability to customise the appearance of WhatsApp. Subscribers can choose from additional themes that offer more colour options for chats, icons and backgrounds. This allows users to personalise the app beyond the standard options available to free users.

WhatsApp Plus members can also select custom app icons, giving their home screen a unique look. For users who enjoy tweaking the appearance of their apps, these customisation tools are among the most noticeable additions. Subscribers can create enhanced chat lists with their own settings for notifications, ringtones and themes. This makes it easier to separate work, family and personal conversations while giving each category its own look and sound. The subscription also dramatically increases the number of chats users can pin.

The image illustrates social media platforms, artificial intelligence technologies, digital communication and the integration of AI services into online ecosystems. Image: Imen Ben Youssef

Source: Getty Images

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Who might benefit most?

The premium features are unlikely to appeal to every WhatsApp user, especially those who simply use the platform for basic messaging. However, people who manage large numbers of chats, use WhatsApp extensively for business or enjoy customising their apps may find value in the additional tools.

Meta has positioned WhatsApp Plus as an optional upgrade rather than a requirement, emphasising that sending messages, making calls and accessing core WhatsApp functions will remain free. As the company looks to generate revenue beyond advertising, WhatsApp Plus could provide a glimpse into how subscription-based features may shape the future of one of the world's most popular messaging platforms.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Mzansi sceptical over new paid WhatsApp subscription tier

The news of Meta's optional R29 monthly subscription has sparked widespread chatter across local social media, prompting a flurry of jokes targeting Mark Zuckerberg's wealth. The woman in user @techcentralza's video listing the six new features left Mzansi divided.

Mashpotato1z joked:

“How much more money does the lizard need?”

Jakes07 commented:

“I’ll stick to the free one.”

Noob2pro16 commented:

“Nope.”

Terencetobin asked:

“Is this for WhatsApp Business?”

Tobywebb2010 joked:

“Cancelling WhatsApp PLUS will be as easy as cancelling your gym membership or membership on a dating app.”

Hlumelo_mtamo commented:

“I don't know why anyone would pay for that, but okay let me buy it.”

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Source: Briefly News