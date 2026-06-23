Dan Shaw's video blends music and reflection to deliver a deeper national message

An NHS guide offers key habits for enhancing emotional wellbeing and connection

The comment section was filled with heartfelt reactions from viewers across Mzansi

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Dan Shaw sang Imithandazo. Image: @therealdanshaw

Source: Instagram

Musical artist Dan Shaw posted a video under @therealdanshaw with a message to South Africans. Mzansi received her message well.

Shaw performs "Imithandazo" by Kabza De Small and Mthunzi, with the lyrics carrying a message of endurance and faith. Posted on 24 May, she sings one of the lines which translates to:

“We will succeed, listen to me. This is ours, and we have been given it....Oh Lord, hear the prayers of your children, bring down Your spirit of success.”

The song deals very heavily with themes of struggle, and a deep persistence. It carries a message of encouragement as it urges a friend to stay strong and reassures them that things will improve, alongside a prayer asking God to hear His children. Dan's caption read:

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“South Africa doesn’t need saving. It needs remembering. Remembering who we are, where we’ve come from, and what we’re capable of when we stand together.”

Taking care of ones wellbeing includes spending time with loved ones. Image: @Flordaliso

Source: Getty Images

Perspective on wellbeing and connection

A simple mental health guide from the NHS highlights five key habits that can support emotional health. First, it encourages people to connect with others, which can include spending time with family, checking in on friends, or joining community spaces.

Second, it highlights the importance of being physically active. This does not require intense gym routines; even regular walking, stretching, or light exercise can improve mood, boost energy levels, and help regulate stress through natural chemical changes in the brain.

The third focus is learning new skills, which can range from cooking or creative hobbies to practical tasks or short courses. Learning something new helps improve confidence and gives a sense of progress.

The fourth habit is giving to others, which includes small acts of kindness such as helping someone with a task, offering emotional support, or volunteering.

Lastly, the guide highlights mindfulness, which is about paying attention to the present moment without becoming overwhelmed by past or future worries.

View the Instagram post below:

Highlights reactions from viewers

The post drew strong engagement, with users filling the comments with praise and emotional responses. This is what Mzansi said on her page:

sabelomthembu simply reacted:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

lehlohonolo.mosia.752 said:

"Wooow the Tones and lyrics the real echoing sounds coming from a pure Heart 🔥🔥🔥You Go Girl Thts a true Vibe heyy👏"

tshembo87 wrote:

“Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥”

khumalo3856 reacted:

“❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥”

blackcore_ghost said:

“Amen, we have the greatest nation on earth.”

saschaopperart added:

“Your voice captures the depth, warmth, and beauty of being South African.”

More Briefly News on South African message

Ghettokids United sparked online attention after sharing a TikTok video delivering a heartfelt message about South Africa focused on unity, resilience, and national pride.

A Ghanaian man shared a message in the xenophobia debate, urging South Africans to reflect on tensions, move beyond defensive explanations, and focus on unity and accountability.

Dutch tourists shared a heartfelt message about South Africa after their visit, praising the country’s warmth, beauty, and hospitality in a video that quickly won praise online.

Source: Briefly News