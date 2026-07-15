A Pretoria taxi driver installed a flat screen TV and a CCTV camera inside his vehicle

TikToker Felicia Winkel filmed the ride and called it the best taxi experience of her year

South Africans flooded the comments, comparing the ride to a trip straight to Las Vegas

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Felicia Winkel

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria North taxi driver has left commuters and Mzansi online talking after fitting his vehicle with a flat screen TV. The driver added a screen and a CCTV camera to entertain his passengers during trips that may be long. Footage of the setup was shared on TikTok on 14 July 2026 and quickly gained attention.

Taxi turned into a mobile cinema

The clip showed passengers sitting back while the screen played videos during the ride. It looked like an ordinary Pretoria minibus taxi from the outside, giving commuters no clue what awaited them. Inside, the setup gave the trip a different feel, more like a “private lounge on wheels” according to some commenters on the post.

Minibus taxis across South Africa have slowly been getting upgrades in recent years. Some now have card payment machines, while others use CCTV cameras for safety reasons. This driver combined both entertainment and security, turning his taxi into something passengers were eager to talk about.

Felicia Winkel, the person behind the TikTok video, said the driver deserved a tip for the effort. She joked that he must have come from Pretoria North, judging by the vibe inside. Her caption said the taxi gave her the kind of morning inspiration she did not expect to find.

South Africans in the comments could not stop laughing at the unexpected luxury. Many said the setup was smart, especially for passengers stuck on longer taxi routes. Others joked that gossiping about the driver was now completely out of the question. One person compared the whole experience to heading off on a trip to Vegas. Another simply admitted they would miss their stop while watching the screen.

Watch the video:

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Source: Briefly News