An Eastern Cape travel video captured a woman's hilarious reaction before taking the plunge on a zipline adventure

The woman was strapped into a Superman harness above a scenic river and green landscape before launching off the platform

South Africans online could not stop laughing and begged for a follow-up video showing what her camera captured

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An Eastern Cape zipline video posted on 14 July had South Africans doubled over with laughter. It was not the breathtaking scenery that stole the show, but rather an adventurer's reaction.

Woman on zipline goes viral over her reaction.Image: @eastern_cape_travel

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared by @eastern_cape_travel on Instagram, shows a woman gearing up for a Superman-style zipline ride above a lush green landscape dotted with a river and lake below. Dressed in a red safety helmet, a dark puffer jacket, and a full harness, she was positioned face-down on an elevated wooden platform, ready to glide out over the tree canopy.

The caption "Watch until the end 👏👏" pulled viewers in, and what they found at the end left them in pieces. The woman's reaction on the platform before and during the launch became the real highlight of the video, drawing floods of laughter from commenters who said the drama was absolutely worth the watch. The guides at the zipline destination were praised for keeping their cool throughout, with one viewer noting that they handled the situation with impressive patience. Watch the zipline moment that sent Mzansi into a laughing frenzy:

Mzansi jokes about zipline adventure

South Africans flooded the comments section on @eastern_cape_travel's reel. The demand for a follow-up was unanimous. Whether or not the woman's own camera survived the adventure with footage intact remains, for now, the greatest mystery on the Eastern Cape.

@mambathanes wrote:

"Hai hai hai i right" dead 🤣🤣🤣🇿🇦🇿🇦

@thee_hope1505 said:

"Lungisa i camera i video yakho izaba right 😂" ("Fix the camera, your video will be right 😂")

@that_yaone laughed:

"Masibuyele ebenchini 😂" ("Let's go back to the bench 😂😂😂")

@a_blessingindeed shared:

"At least the guys are patient and professional with her. If it was me I would have lost my cool and pushed her 😩. Nice one guys. 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾"

@sthembisomhlongo added:

"Sicela u season 2, to see how her video came out 😂" ("Please give us a season 2, to see how her video came out 😂")

@asandam_b said:

"I want to see what her camera took 😂"

@unkosikhona_ asked:

"Can we please see what the camera captured 😢"

Other Briefly News stories of adventures

A young woman’s frightening encounter while feeding a wild hyena as a cultural tourist attraction quickly turned into a moment of terror.

A South African woman's adventurous road trip to Zimbabwe, documenting her experiences in a TikTok video, left people amazed.

In India, a cattle herder was pinned to the ground by a lioness for nearly half an hour, and he maintained his extraordinary composure during the terrifying ordeal.

Source: Briefly News