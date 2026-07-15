Ronwen Williams shared photos from a yacht holiday with his family following Bafana Bafana's elimination from the FIFA World Cup

Williams made history as the first captain and goalkeeper to lead Bafana Bafana into the World Cup knockout stages

South Africans flooded the goalkeeper's Instagram with messages of love and support, telling him the break is well deserved

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Bafana Bafana's golden glove and captain, Ronwen Williams, is soaking up some well-earned sunshine after a historic but heartbreaking World Cup campaign.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams making a save during the World Cup match between South Africa and South Korea.

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper posted a gallery of holiday pictures on Instagram on Sunday, 12 July 2026, with photos showing him relaxing on a boat or yacht with his family, accompanied by nothing more than a couple of island and gymnastics emojis.

Williams made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by becoming the first goalkeeper and first captain to guide Bafana Bafana through to the knockout stages of the tournament. After the side's elimination, he took a moment to publicly thank South Africans for the overwhelming support the nation had shown throughout the campaign, a gesture that clearly resonated with the public.

A break that Mzansi says is deserved

The sight of their hero finally unwinding with his loved ones brought out a wave of affection from supporters online. Some fans noted that the trip appeared to have been planned well in advance, reading it as a sign that Williams had quietly accepted the reality of the tournament's timeline.

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@sgaqagaqa_motlohi wrote:

"This holiday looks pre-planned. Meaning our goalkeeper knew by this time they would most likely be back from the World Cup. 🤔🤔 Nonetheless, it's well deserved. Enjoy Ronza. Come back re-energised 🤲"

@bukhobethu_ntsika_kolisi brought the humour, saying:

"You dive in the water with FIFA XP🔥👏👏👏😂🇿🇦"

@theo.xhelithole kept it simple and celebratory:

"South Africa's Number 1️⃣🇿🇦"

See the pictures on the post below.

The comments captured exactly how the country feels about Williams right now: proud, grateful, and happy to see him enjoy a moment of peace after carrying the hopes of an entire nation on his shoulders.

Source: Briefly News