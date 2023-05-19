A mother has shared a post of her 18-month-old baby, who weighs a surprising 18 kilograms

The video has gone viral, catching viewers' attention worldwide, as her little one appears to have a size comparable to that of a four-year-old

As the video gained traction, the comment sections filled up with a mix of astonishment and curiosity

A mother has been trending on TikTok after she shared a video of her baby. Images: @clarajaethomas/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the captivating post, a proud mother showcases her adorable toddler, who stands out because of her physique.

Mother's TikTok video trends after she shows the size of her baby

Clara Thomas shared a video of her baby, who seems double her size. The cute toddler weighs 18kg. The footage has stirred up discussions about the child's size, mainly how fast she grows out of clothes. The adorable post serves as a reminder that each child is unique and highlights the diversity of growth patterns. The video has clocked over 2.5 million views and over 250K likes.

Watch the post below:

Netizens react to the size of the 18-month-old baby.

As the video gained traction, comment sections filled up with astonishment and curiosity. While some expressed admiration for the child's growth, others raised concerns about the mother's challenges in finding appropriate clothing sizes for her little one.

Peeps could not help but fill the comment section with several questions:

@babygirl said:

"Girl, what protein powder are you feeding her."

@NakishaDudley commented:

"Is the dad like 10 ft or something."

@Hope Brown said:

"Can’t tell if she’s a big baby or you’re only 2 1/2ft tall ."

@AmyOverby commented:

"I love how the smallest moms always get the biggest babies. She’s so cute, ah."

@Vee said:

"These post-pandemic babies be BIGGGG. Every baby I see on my fyp is huge, but they’re so cut."

@Fantasy lover842 commented:

"She carried the ten pounds like it was a purse."

Adorable toddler throws moves in TikTok dance video, the mother claims pandemic babies are next level: Mzansi lol

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a mother who recorded her pandemic baby grooving as if he's been hitting the club every Friday night.

TikTok user @dineonala posted a video of her baby turning on music and delivering the moves.

South Africans could not get enough of the little man's energy and showed appreciation in the comments.

Source: Briefly News