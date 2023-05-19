A video of two toddlers creating a huge mess inside a house has gained much traction on the socials

The TikTok clip shows the kids swimming in white paint splattered all over the floor and furniture

Although amusing, netizens couldn't help but cringe and point out that children are troublesome

Little children have their unique and mischievous ways of humbling their parents right down to the core.

Netizens were stunned at the mess two kids had created with white paint. Image: (@genarocortez07/TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by Genaro (@genarocortez07) shows two children playing with white paint inside a house. They were swimming in it, as they swooshed in the white substance, staining most of the floor and kitchen area without a care in the world.

One's jaw cannot help but drop at the sight of the mess as most of the affected area is plastered with white paint. Shu, where and how does one even begin to clean that up?

Netizens respond with banter at children's paintwork

Known for grabbing any opportunity to play with things they shouldn't, leaving little toddlers unsupervised for too long is never a good idea. Social media users responded with shock and banter in the comments, with some claiming that children aren't good people, LOL.

bigfrank said:

"I hope their little souls are in heaven!."

Lee know's last braincell responded:

"And then they ask me why don't I like kids and they say that kids are better than cats."

adeshola commented:

"Not me panicking on how it would get cleaned up."

mrod1990 said:

"Ummmmmm… there are no words ‍♀️."

replied:

"Is this a commercial for birth control?? Lol."

Lucille B wrote:

"I want to hear how the “gentle parents” deal with this ."

Noneofya commented:

"Those kids were left unsupervised for a long time."

bishop88tx commented:

"Throw the whole house and kids away lol. Just kidding."

Jose fragoso replied:

"That’s beyond chancla time !!!."

Woman’s 2 Kids Make Huge Mess Out of Boredom

In another story, Briefly News reported that Two kids landed in hot water after they made a big mess. Online users could not help but crack jokes after one of the kids decided to explain herself.

The video got thousands of likes, and many people gushed over how cute the children were. Other parents could relate to how stressful it was.

@ladykamati was talking to her kids about their mischief. The two children were covered in a brown cream from head to toe. When asked what they were doing, the oldest sibling explained that they got bored because the mom would not give them the phone, and they decided to do something evil.

