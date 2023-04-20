A viral video captured the moment two kids focused on a cup of cream and started rubbing it all over their bodies and heads

Even though a person was capturing them on camera, the kids focused on the mess they were making

Many people who reacted to the video were surprised by the scene the kids had created, while some said they lacked supervision

A short video shared by @vanita180 on TikTok showed two kids making a big mess with a cup of lotion.

Focused on what they were doing, the kids took a large amount of cream from the jar and rubbed it all over their faces, heads, and bodies.

The kids had cream all over their bodies. Photo source: @vanita180

Source: TikTok

Kids creating a big mess

Thinking they were beautifying themselves, the kids kept at it. Their whole hair was messed up with the cream. They kept at the act even while an adult was filming them.

The kids looked not only dirty with the cream smeared all over their faces, but they also seemed to enjoy the act.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail kids' video

The video has since gathered over 1200 comments with more than 65,000 likes.

People who watched the video said they would most probably overreact if they caught their kids doing such.

Joicey said:

"How can you cane them when they look that cute."

I'M DABÉ said:

"On one hour they gonna been fear."

officer said:

"Additional beauty and body lotion."

beauty said:

"I remember I once did that memories."

user36513004106752 said:

"Their hair will be moisturised for life."

favourite said:

"Omo I will not leave anyone both daddy will receive."

Maddi Adams said:

"It’s the breathing for me. That’s how u know they super focused."

{Happy_chicken} said:

"They gonna be shining for so long after that."

maskyberb said:

"Free life, they will not pay for anything, but they must pay for anything for them."

Hadja said:

"Ik they got the biggest whooping of there life."

user741700233094Blessings said:

"Lack of supervision!"

Source: Legit.ng