A young man was proud to be part of a choreography team that produced stellar work

The dancer took to his TikTok account and shared a video of the ballerinas who incorporated Amapiano into their dance

The online community reacted to the clip, with many stanning the creativity and wondering where they could watch the show

A young man took to his TikTok account and shared his proud work. He choreographed Amapiano ballet.

@bhumehldiaries shared a snippet of ballet dancers doing their amazing dance at Joburg Theatre. The ballerinas didn't do what one would expect from normal ballerinas, to put it loosely.

The dancer incorporated infamous Amapiano dances in their choreo. The audience can be heard in the video, expressing their amazement. They were impressed by the out-of-the-box creativity.

The TikTokker expressed how proud he was to be part of the choreographing team that made it all possible.

"I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to choreograph my very first Amapiano Ballet by the school that helped and formed me into the artist I am today. Truly a 360 moment."

Ballerinas show off creativity

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the video

The video raked over 20k views, with many online users keen to watch the show and stanning the creativity.

@Neo_Nono_Mo expressed:

"Where do we buy tickets for the next show? I need to see this live 😩😩😩😩❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@_khanya_khanyile was envious:

"These are the kinda shows I want to get invited to😭."

@Kingsley stanned:

"That bacardi was heattt😭😭🔥🔥."

@Tshirema Anwani Patience wrote:

"We are the it country 😎."

@Tshepang commented:

"Excuse me ?? This is gold."

@snegngcobo said:

"I know my Chichi when I see him❤️❤️❤️this is beautiful 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

@Siyabulela Getyes wrote:

"OMG!!!🥺🥺❤️❤️I'm super proud of you❤️🔥🔥."

