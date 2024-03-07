A happy young woman decided to upgrade from a Volkswagen Polo to an Omoda SUV

The woman took to her TikTok account to share the journey, she said she was tired of changing gears

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A lady upgraded from VW Polo to Omoda. Images: @candybeautyemporium/ TikTok, @Sjoerd van de Wal/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A joyful young lady took to her TikTok account and shared her journey of upgrading from a VW Polo to an Omoda.

In the picture post, @candybeautyemporium said she got her first VW Polo in February 2021 at 25. However, as time passed, she got tired of changing gears because the car was a manual. Her work equipment could no longer fit properly in it as well.

She went window shopping at VW but felt like she was still driving a Polo because of the similar interior design. She changed brands and went for Haval, which had cool features she loved.

While at it, the salesperson told her about the Omoda, but the woman was unfamiliar with the car or brand. She looked it up online and fell in love with it, forgetting about the Haval.

She got approved to purchase. The TikTok user said she was pleased but sad at the same time because she had to trade her first love, VW Polo.

Omoda does not go less than R448 000. It boasts about 1.5L engine, 115kW power, wireless car play & android auto, intelligent voice command, and 6.9 L/100km fuel consumption, to name just a few.

Young lady upgrades from VW Polo to Omoda

See the photos below:

The woman bought the polo in 2021, and as time passed, she got tired of it as it was manual. Images: @candybeautyemporium

Source: TikTok

A woman traded her Polo for a new car. Image: @candybeautyemporium

Source: TikTok

The lady got her new car, Omoda. Image: @candybeautyemporium

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The post got over 100k views, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Portia felt envious:

"Congratulations the way I'm so obsessed with omoda C5 One day is one day."

@Annah94M manifested:

"For me to trade in mine and buy OmodaCongratulations sesi."

@Real cheered:

"Congratulations ."

@ovehue celebrated:

"You should be proud of yourself as a young lady who is winning ."

@molopoboitumelo beamed:

"Never been this proud of a stranger ♥️keep doing your thing my sister ."

Mom shows off ride collection

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who flexed her family's car collection from Mercedes-Benz to Porsche.

Mrs Twani shared a video showing off her cars and how they serve her family. Her husband's work vehicle is a Ford Ranger. The V-Class Mercedes Benz is used to transport the family. There is also a black Porsche that is her husband's 'toy' and an Audi, but she doesn't know its purpose.

Source: Briefly News