Lerato Kganyago shut down dating rumours, sarcastically dismissing speculation about her involvement with an alleged criminal

Fans applauded Lerato's swift and witty response to trolls, enjoying her clap back to the baseless rumours

Lerato called out the obsession with spreading nonsense, urging people to focus on facts rather than perpetuating false gossip

Lerato Kganyago responded with a clap back at a Twitter troll. Images: @leratokganyago

Source: Getty Images

Media personality Lerato Kganyago clapped back at fan speculation that she was romantically involved with an alleged criminal.

Lerato Kganyago responded to being romantically linked to an alleged criminal

This came after gossip blogger Musa Khawula posted a tweet of Amanda Du Pont alleging that she was in a relationship with a named Bafana of the Presidential Cartel.

Another user then alleged that Bafana was the ex-boyfriend of Lerato, sharing a picture of the two at a nightclub.

Lerato responded to the tweep, dismissing the rumour; she wrote:

"Wanyela. So men taking pictures with me at gigs means I’m dating them. Jou dom kop."

The DJ would then add:

"Can’t you see the DJ Booth in front of me? Mogwete! You guys are obsessed with spreading nonsense about me."

Lerato Kganyago's spicy comeback drew the attention of Mzansi

Fans reacted to Lerato's tweets:

@Rural_Mayor said:

"I read that in Bonang's straatmate voice "

@Icemint_B said:

"That wanyela is the one"

@sandile19 said:

" I love your swiftness when it comes to responding to trolls."

@dabalas_khutso said:

"Bitsa marete once, mogwete is very light they won’t feel a pinch!"

Who is Lerato dating now?

While it remains unclear who the DJ might've dated in the past, Kganyago is married to businessman, Thami Ndlala reports The South African.

