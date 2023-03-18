Things are getting heated up between Musa Khawula and Lerato Kganyago and social media users are here for the drama

Peeps got talking when Lerato Kganyago took to her Instagram page to slam the controversial YouTuber

Fans said Lerato was not supposed to stoop so low and address Musa Khawula because that will only give him the relevance he is linking for

Social media users have weighed in on the ongoing beef between popular television and radio personality Lerato Kganyago and controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Lerato Kganyago caused a stir with her spicy clap back at Musa Khawula. Image: @leratokganyago and @khawulamusa

Anyone who follows the Mzansi entertainment industry knows the Musa Khawula has been poking fun at Lerato Kganyago and calling her Bonang Matheba lite.

Lerato Kganyago fires back at Musa Khawula in viral video, dares him to bring the dirt he claims to have

Lerato Kganyago has has enough of Musa Khawula's rants. The star addressed the YouTuber in an Instagram Live session. She said Musa needs to stop chasing clout with her name.

She also dared him to bring out the dirt he claims to have on her. The Metro FM DJ added that she is getting tired of Khawula's continuous insults and he needs to face her.

Lerato Kganyago's fans weigh in on star's spicy response to Musa Khawula

According to ZAlebs, South Africans rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the ongoing beef between the celebs. Many said Lerato was not supposed to address the issue because she was giving Musa Khawula relevance. Others lauded the stunner for clapping back at the controversial blogger.

@NubianSen said:

"I was in this Live but some ppl may ask why she did this but it was long overdue. Musa pressed a wrong button today and he didn’t see this one coming . The bullying session she did at a school encouraged her to speak up."

@ayoungpoetsmind added:

"When I said this the first time they made fun of me but I’m going to say it again. Musa Khawula does not deserve a platform. Idc."

Lerato Kganyago breaks silence about being bullied by late Kuli Roberts, SA weighs in: “Always a victim”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Lerato Kganyago opened up about dealing with bullying in Showbiz. She said she was tired and finally ready to spill the beans about industry peers that tried to ruin her career.

The Radio Host and TV Presenter shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers that she was targeted by the late journalist Kuli Roberts who made it her mission to discredit her, reported ZAlebs.

She also mentioned celebrity blogger Musa Khawula and blamed him for tarnishing her name on his social media platforms.

