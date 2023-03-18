Lerato Kganyago spoke her truth on Instagram about the abuse she has endured in the entertainment industry

The media personality called out the late Kuli Roberts and said Kuli bullied her for years before she died

South Africans on social media weighed in on Lerato's claims and posted that she should let Kuli rest in peace

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lerato Kganyago claims the late Kuli Roberts bullied her for years

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago opened up about dealing with bullying in Showbiz. She said she was tired and finally ready to spill the beans about industry peers that tried to ruin her career.

Lerato Kanyago drags Kuli Roberts and Musa Khawula

The Radio Host and TV Presenter shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers that she was targeted by the late journalist Kuli Roberts who made it her mission to discredit her, reported ZAlebs. She also mentioned celebrity blogger Musa Khawula and blamed him for tarnishing her name on his social media platforms.

Musa and Kuli used to be friends close friends and Musa continues to honour his departed buddy on his YouTube channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SA reacts to Lerato's bullying claims against Kuli

Although Lerato's fans came to her defence, many people thought it was unfair that Lerato was accusing a dead woman who can't defend herself.

LeeMemoz Moyo stated:

"That's why I have always preferred Queen B to this attention-seeking Lerato. She thinks she is better than all the celebs in SA."

Noma Manyathi posted:

"Kuli is no more, so what she is saying doesn't carry weight because Khuli won't be able to defend herself, on other news."

Sipho Shamase commented:

"Sadly she is not here to tell her side of the story."

LadyEmm Tsatsi mentioned:

"People like to take advantage of the dead and badmouth them. Let Kuli's soul rest."

Nqobile Mthombeni wrote:

"She's always a victim ke lo."

Lerato Kganyago drops saucy pic from Dubai trip with hubby Thami Ndlela, star’s location raises eyebrows

In another article, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago is still in Valentine's mood, as she continues to drop more social media content from her Dubai trip with her hubby, Thami Ndlela.

LKG dropped a saucy pic from her Dubai trip two days ago and had Mzansi stars like Londie London and Dr Maweni sending in-love emojis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News