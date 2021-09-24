Zandie Khumalo is floating on Cloud 9 as she is now officially a proud momma to a gorgeous baby boy

Taking to social media to announce her son’s arrival, Zandie shared a snap of her and her fresh baba in the hospital

Zandie’s people could not be happier for her and took to the comment section of her post to congratulate the new momma

Mzansi artist Zandie Khumalo is one proud momma! Having recently given birth to her precious baby boy, Zandie is floating in the baby bubble.

Congratulations are in order for singer and songwriter Zandie Khumalo. The star has finally welcomed her baby boy. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with the utmost pride, Zandie proudly announced the arrival of her lil man. Sharing a snap of her and her boy in the hospital, Zandie thanked everyone for all the amazing messages, reported ZAlebs.

Ah, congratulations babes, he is perfect!

Zandie posted:

“Thank you to each and every one of you for the congratulatory messages, I read every single one of them today and I appreciate all of you ❤️ Both me and Zenala are healthy and going back home. Ngiyabonga kakhulu ❤️”

The arrival of Zandie’s baby had fans, friends, family and fellow celebrities flocking to the comment section to congratulate her and to gush over her prince.

@megzbutterfly said:

“Congratulations mama ❤️”

@djhappygalsa rejoiced:

“Wakhula umuzi koPhakathwayo ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations Shlobo.”

@khumalozandi was filled with emotion:

“Congratulations my twin, you're gonna be a great mom ❤️ In-fact shout uma, udinga ngikuphumuze syofunda khona ”

@dr_teedkfuze commented:

“Oh mommy's boy, congratulations mama.”

JR and Tshepi Vundla’s celebrate son’s 4th birthday

JR and Tshepi Vundla cannot believe their tiny prince is a whole four years old already. Time is flying by but they couldn’t be more proud of the awesome lil guy he is turning out to be, reported Briefly News.

Sibabalwe turned four on Wednesday, 22 September, 2021. Tshepi took to social media with a clip filled with memories from the past four years, wishing her baby boy a happy birthday, reported Youth Village.

Tshepi couldn’t have asked for a better tiny human. Sibabalwe is her entire world and she cannot wait to see what the next four years have in store.

Happy belated birthday precious boy!

Source: Briefly.co.za