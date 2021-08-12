Zandie Khumalo Reportedly Expecting: Singer Says She's 8 Months Pregnant

Kelly Khumalo's young sis, Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, has reportedly revealed that she is heavily pregnant

The singer, who is married to Mhlo Gumede, shared that she is eight months pregnant and can't wait to welcome the baby to the world

According to recent news reports, she took to social media a few days ago and posted a snap of her baby bump

Zandie Khumalo is reportedly heavily pregnant. The stunner, who is Kelly Khumalo's sister, is married to Durban businessman Mhlo Gumede.

She took to social media recently to share that she is expecting. Along with a snap of her growing baby bump, the singer told her followers that she is eight months pregnant.

Zandie Khumalo is reportedly 8 months pregnant. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the musician shared on Instagram that her pregnancy journey has been very scary and exciting at the same time. She added:

"I'm 8 months in today and I can't believe it's almost time. We can't wait to meet u Zenala ka mama."

