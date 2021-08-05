Bun in the Oven: Da LES and His Baby Mama Aurea Are Expecting Their 2nd Child

South African musician Da LES and his baby momma, Aurea, are expecting their second bundle of joy anytime soon

Mzansi rapper Da LES and his bae, Aurea, are expecting their second bundle of joy together. Mzansi A-listers congratulated the couple on their good news.

The excited rapper took to social media recently and shared snaps of Aurea's maternity shoot. The pics showed the stunner's growing baby bump.

The artist penned a beautiful caption for the sweet snaps he posted on Instagram. According to SAHipHopMag, the musician wrote:

"My biggest blessings and best birthday present."

The star celebrated his birthday last week, 26 July. The young couple's first-born, Madison, is now seven years old. She was with her mom when she did the maternity shoot.

Briefly News has compiled a list of SA celebs who took to Da LES' comment section to show them love. Check them out below:

Minnie Dlamini said:

"The family is growing. CONGRATULATIONS."

Kid X wrote:

"Big Congratulations famo!"

Greg Yuna commented:

"Happy birthday and congratulations."

Tshepi Vundla said:

"Awww congratulations guys."

US media personality DJ Envy added:

"You catching up bro."

Da LES catches Covid-19 for the 2nd time

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Da LES opened up about catching Covid-19 for the second time. The rapper took to social media on Monday, 1 February and warned his followers to take care of themselves because the new Covid-19 strain found in Mzansi "is not a joke".

"Week 2 Detox. 2nd day with Covid for the 2nd time. Be safe guys please this new strain is not a joke."

A tweep took to the musician's comment section to ask him how did the health workers know that he has the new strain. Da LES replied:

"First time loss of smell and taste. This one vomiting, body aches, pain and fever."

