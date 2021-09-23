JR and Tshepi Vundla’s son, Sibabalwe, recently turned four and the proud parents couldn’t be more grateful for their baby boy

Taking to social media to wish her son, Tshepi shared a clip filled with memories she has shared with Sibabalwe the past four years

Sibabalwe was showered with love and well wishes in the comment section of Tshepi’s touching birthday post

JR and Tshepi Vundla cannot believe their tiny prince is a whole four years old already. Time is flying by but they couldn’t be more proud of the awesome lil guy he is turning out to be.

JR and Tshepi Vundla’s son, Sibabalwe, has made them so proud and they cannot wait to see what the future holds for him. Image: @ tshepivundla

Sibabalwe turned four on Wednesday, 22 September, 2021. Tshepi took to social media with a clip filled with memories from the past four years, wishing her baby boy a happy birthday, reported Youth Village.

Tshepi couldn’t have asked for a better tiny human. Sibabalwe is her entire world and she cannot wait to see what the next four years have in store.

Happy belated birthday precious boy!

Tshepi posted:

Fans, friends, family and fellow celebs took to the comment section of Tshepi’s post to wish Sibabalwe a happy birthday. This lil guy is SO loved!

@norma.mngoma said:

“Happy birthday Siba.”

@lootlove2 wished Siba:

“Aaaaaw! Happy Birthday Siba! ❤️”

@melzinbala sweetly said:

“A vibe, a mood - happy birthday to lil man!! ❤️”

@nosiphosibiya commented:

“The most respectful kid I’ve ever met. You’re doing a great job Tsheps. Happy birthday Siba.”

@missteekayz posted:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY Siba... Such a happy child.”

