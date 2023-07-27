Amapiano hitmaker DJ Mbali Umshove has passed away

The cause of her death is still unknown, but her family is waiting for an autopsy

Her fans have rumoured foul play after one user allegedly gave her a warning on Instagram

The news of the death of Amapiano star DJ Mbali Umshove has shocked her friends and the music fraternity. Mbali Mash Nduli passed away on Tuesday, 25 June, at 27 years old.

Amapiano Star DJ Mbali Umshove's sudden death has forced her family into investigating the events surrounding her death. Images: @djmbali_umshove

Social media users allege that DJ Mbali Umshove was poisoned

The producer's family announced her death on her Instagram page with the details of her memorial service. The announcement shocked her fans and the entertainment industry.

While most comments were of condolences, one user alleged that the DJ was poisoned:

@peachyy__31 dropped a bombshell:

"Apparently she was poisoned by one of her close friends, and someone commented on one of her posts on here a few weeks back warning her to watch her surroundings."

DJ Mbali Umshove's family await autopsy results

Nduli's mother, Kholeka Mevena, spoke to the Daily Sun about the DJ's strange final moments:

"Only the autopsy will determine her cause of death. But from what we know, she had a sudden unresting feeling in her last moments. She had mentioned to the people who were around her at the time that she wasn't well."

Social media reacts to DJ Mbali Umshove's death

Her fans and the entertainment industry flooded her wall with condolences and disbelief:

@spkhambule said:

"RIP MBALI! Terrible news."

@officialpinkyjay was shocked:

"What? Omg."

@dineo__mofokeng was in denial:

"Been calling u no one is answering. Sizzle please answer my calls."

@innomorolong_ said:

"She was a darling. May her soul RIP."

@goodbadgurltimah was upset?

"Oh my God ha shame on whoever did this are you happy now she is gone? Jealous of her fame, beauty and connection you just kill this girl for nothing?"

@gigi_lamayne comforted:

"Condolences."

@dr_maweni was shocked:

"What!?"

