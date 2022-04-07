Former The Queen actor SK Khoza has been making headlines lately following videos of his uncalled-for behaviour leaked on social media

South Africans raised concerns for the star's wellbeing and mental health due to the video, in which he was recorded shouting profanities at a white man

He later denied claims that he was under the influence of drugs, saying the white man had provoked him, hence his erratic behaviour

Another video of the star insulting a security guard at what looks like a liquor store has also hit social media and fans are calling for him to be brought to book

Social media went into overdrive when a disturbing video of former The Queen actor SK Khoza surfaced. In the video, Khoza was seen shouting racial slurs and profanities at an older white man at a lodge.

Peeps raised concerns over the star's mental health, with many calling on his family and close friends to help him get the necessary help.

Khoza, however, cleared the air in an interview with Sunday World. He said his erratic behaviour was a response to a racial slur by the staff at the lodge. He said:

"I was away with friends in Mpumalanga, and the white man you see in the video was racist towards me, so I retaliated. He called me by the 'K-word'."

TimesLIVE reports that the lodge where the incident took place denied the claims. The publication also notes that the resort said they had to ask Khoza to leave their premises because of his behaviour.

"The safety and security of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance. After an incident on Saturday, we asked a guest demonstrating disruptive behaviour to leave the hotel premises."

However, concerns for the star's mental health have continued to mount after another disturbing video surfaced. In the video, Khoza is also hurling insults and profanities at a security guard.

Peeps weighed in on the video, with some blaming his friends for going around town with him while he was in such a sorry state. Others said the actor should be sued for insulting people.

@BornNtate said:

"Those guys were probably swiping with his card angeke. Instead of taking him home, they went to the filling station, to the bottle store and groove. That time they kept recording him."

@ThembaniTn added:

"Whoever walked and drove SK and captured these moments on that day, if I were to judge, the person is guilty."

