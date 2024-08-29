Xolly Mncwango is excited to host the Unusual Encounter concert taking place at Carnival City in September

This concert is ahead of the singer's album release for Unusual , and rickets are selling like hotcakes

Mzansi is excited to witness the South African Gospel star in concert as the date nears

Xolly Mncwango is encouraging her supporters to get tickets for the Unusual Encounter concert before they are sold out.

Gospel star Xolly on her concert

Taking to Instagram, Xolly Mncwango shared that she will be hosting the Unusual Encounter concert. The concert will be taking place at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni on 7 September.

"It's time to venture into the UNUSUAL," Xolly shared. She continued by saying, "Grab your tickets before they are sold out soon."

Advertising the concert, Xolly then wrote, "Reflecting on my journey, I'm reminded that every experience has shaped me into the person I am today."

Mzansi hyped for the concert

Xolly will be releasing her highly anticipated album, Unusual, and the tickets are selling like hot cakes.

Fans are very excited to witness the South African Gospel star in concert. This is what people said:

siya_ntino said:

"The first time I heard you sing was Joyous 17 Akukho Kungenzeki kuye... And 10 years later I still love it and feels its one of your best offerings in this life time."

khayelihle_sibanyoni asked:

"Bring it to Carnival already."

palesa1 gushed:

"And there's nobody else like our GOD!!!!!! Been cheering you on since day one, sis! We are so here for it!"

nailsbystha added:

"I know this is a stupid question but will you be recording a new album or will you be performing the latest album? I’m asking coz I was at the album recording and I’ve just bought my tickets for this event."

