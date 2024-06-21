South African rapper Cassper Nyovest will be performing for the first at a Christian concert, Miraculous Catch Youth Revival

The concert organisers and Cassper posted about the star being the headline performer at the concert in Durban

The rapper's fans and followers reacted to him going to perform at a Christian concert for the first time

Cassper Nyovest will be performing at a Christian concert. Image: @casspernyovest

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, who has announced that he is born-again, is now taking his musical talent to church.

Cassper Nyovest to perform at a Christian concert in Durban

The award-winning rapper, who once made headlines for preaching about the importance of having a deeper connection with God, will be performing at a Christian concert soon.

Recently, the star, who became a hot topic after he opened up about overcoming his addictions and submitting to God, shared on his social media page that he will perform at the Miraculous Catch Youth Revival in Durban.

According to Fakazanews, the star said that he will be part of the conference, and it will be his first time:

"I will be part of the conference, I’m very excited and very nervous but I hope y’all come out in your numbers you’re welcome and it’s all to give the glory to God, it’s not about me, it’s not an event to come and see Cassper Nyovest performing. I will be as vulnerable as you ever seen me, as honest as I can be and we will be giving glory to God."

In the post he and the organisers of the concert shared on his Instagram page, he wrote:

" We are excited to have Cassper Nyovest joining us for our miraculous catch weekend."

See the post below:

Fans react to Cass performing at a Christian event

The star's fans and followers reacted to him going to perform for the first time at a Christian event:

ntethelelomabaso wrote:

"Pastor Cass."

noss_dhlomo said:

"Let’s goooo."

phakeme_sikhakhane commented:

"Let's goo!"

cfciyouthofficial mentioned:

"Our brother."

petehadhlomo_ responded:

"So excited."

