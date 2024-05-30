South African radio star Tbo Touch shared his thought on open borders in Mzansi

The Metro FM radio presenter said that he is against it and that the country is not ready for such conversations as a lot still needs to be done

Many social media users agreed with Tbo Touch that we as a country aren't ready for open borders

South African radio star Tbo Touch shared his opinion regarding politics during his sit-down interview with Sol Phenduka.

Tbo Touch shares his thought on open borders

Once again Metro FM presenter Tbo Touch whose real name is Thabo Molefe has made headlines on social media.

The star recently shared his thoughts regarding the open borders in South Africa. This was after he became a hot topic weighing in on SARS demanding R3M from the late singer Zahara.

In a video posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Tbo Touch was heard saying that he is against the open borders and that the country is not ready to be having such conversations nor implementing it.

He said:

I am against it, I mean South Africa still has some cleaning to do, we are not ready to be talking about opening borders here and know to be honest with you we are in need of Donald Trump in such situations.We cannot open our borders."

The video was captioned:

"Tbo Touch on open borders."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Tbo Touch's opinion

Many netizens on social media reacted to what Tbo Touch had to say about the issue of opening borders in South Africa. See some of the comments below:

@Blaq_Mannequin wrote:

"His spitting facts!"

@tshepo27 said:

"I'm not his fan but he spoke facts. Spoke my mind. You can't accept visitors while you still have domestic issues you need to resolve as a family."

@MangamahleM5 responded:

"First time hearing him speaking Zulu, uhlezi eveteza isingisi, I'm weirdly impressed."

@LonnzWay commented:

"That's what we've been saying. I agree with Touch."

@thandiwe_mazwi mentioned:

"He is telling the truth."

@MokgadiLedwab11 replied:

"That's so true."

Tbo Touch Metro FM contract allegedly not renewed

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to reports that Tbo Touch's Metro FM contract was not being renewed.

Having made a return, it's alleged that Touch and the station are at odds and failing to agree on his terms.

