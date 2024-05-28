The Umkhokha: The Curse star Nay Maps recently previewed his new song Umoya Wasendulo

A clip from the song was shared by blogger Musa Khawula, and the reactions were very mixed

Social media users want to know who is the intended target market for the song and others are advising him to not release it

Nay Maps is showing the world that he is more than just an actor. The star has tested the waters in music and has shared a snippet of his song.

Nay Maps song ‘Umoya Wasendulo' sparked a conversation online. Image: @naymaps

Nay Maps set to release new song

The Umkhokha: The Curse actor Nay Maps has shared another snippet of his new song titled Umoya Wasendulo.

The star announced that the song will be released in June and is available for pre-saving.

"Exciting News. Be the first to download my latest single dropping next month. Pre-Save Link in my Bio."

Mzanso reacts to Nay Maps' new song

Blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip from the song on X (Twitter), and the reactions were very mixed. Some netizens want to know who the song's intended target market is, and others advise him not to release it.

Here are some of the positive feedback:

@ladydu_sa said:

"I’m super proud of you, champ. I love the role you are playing, but most importantly, it takes a great actor to come from acting as a thug to acting as a pastor; you have broken the typecasting rule!!!! May God continue to pave the way for you."

@ayanda_jiya said:

"Congratulations Nay!"

@nkuliray gushed:

Can we give him his flowers because wow."

kolz4ver added:

"Nice one."

nqobile.mabaso.161 exclaimed:

"Ohhhhhh this is so beautiful."

In contrast, there are a lot of negative responses:

@I_am_Bucie stated:

"He needs to let this go, honestly. The auto-tune is insane. This needs to stay on Umkhokha."

@TMNLMNKRL asked:

"Who is the Target market?"

@DonaldMakhasane questioned:

"I know we are never serious in southa but this?"

@Nkinga07257581 asked:

"For how long will we be subdued to rubbish such as this simply cause his known."

