Fans of popular South African artist Tebogo Mashego are concerned about him after sharing his photo

A photo of Mashego without his signature hairstyle had social media buzzing over the weekend

South Africans took to social media on Friday, 7 November 2025, to comment on the musician's viral pic

Tebogo Mashego's fans are worried about him after latest photo. Images: JoyZelda and TMashego

Source: Twitter

Popular Amapiano musician Tebogo Mashego, who is famously known for his hit track Biri Marung, caused a buzz online when he posted his latest photo.

Fans of Mashego believe that the artist hasn't been the same since he got stuck in Nigeria and had a mental breakdown in Mzansi.

The musician also previously caused a buzz when he shared that he was owed R23 million.

Social media user KabeloMohlal02 shared the latest photo of the musician on his X account on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Whatever happened to Tebogo G. Mashego in Nigeria is not ordinary — the boy is no longer the same.

SA reacts to Mashego's latest pic

@TeeTouchza reacted:

"Nothing happened to this kid, man, he just got too big-headed in the early stage of his career. What's happening now is him getting to the realisation that he f*cked up the only chance he had of changing his family's life. That's why he looks like that, self-inflicted depression."

@Mickzo commented:

"He must come to Christ Jesus, surrender His life completely to His Lordship. He went through a lot and wants out."

@BommaKeMopedi wrote:

"The reason why I never attended Maphorisa’s satanic concerts or events is that I was once a rapper and my dad told me to stop being a musician, and avoid politics, he emphasized by saying they perform rituals and be in mind. He was a deep-rooted ANC member, and he has now left politics."

@Wahaenne replied:

"Nothing's wrong with him. He cut his hair, looks neater, and like a kid again. As he should. Indeed, what happened in Nigeria changed him, but I hope it's for the better. He must seek God."

@Setadi_ commented:

"He said he saw Mpura le (and) Killa Kau."

@ThabangCavin1 wrote:

"As someone who did psychology and mental studies. Drug use can have a severe effect on your mental state. Sometimes the effect is permanent, meaning you'll never be the same."

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"I agree. He must be spiritually cleansed; otherwise, he'll not live long."

@siphoBMjr responded:

"I might be wrong, but it’s very hard to come back from drugs. It takes time before you start looking normal again."

SA is worried about Tebogo Mashego's latest photo. Image: JoyZelda

Source: Twitter

DJ Karri buys ‘Biri Marung’ hitmaker a plane ticket

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African artist DJ Karri made headlines when he revealed that he was looking for the Biri Marung hitmaker.

The Amapiano musician trended on social media over the weekend when he asked for donations while in Nigeria.

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to thank DJ Karri for buying Tebogo Mashego a plane ticket from Nigeria.

Source: Briefly News