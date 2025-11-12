Amapiano singer Tebogo Mashego has reportedly moved back home, where his music career started

This move allegedly follows a series of social media outbursts where he name-dropped some artists after he was stuck in Nigeria

He has resumed his Instagram live sessions, and the most recent videos are of him in the same room he used to film before fame

'Biri Marung' singer Tebogo Mashego allegedly left the high life and is back at home.

Source: Instagram

It seems as though Amapiano singer Tebogo Mashego has moved on from the drama and has gone back to rebuilding his career. The muso had reportedly moved back home, back to his humble beginnings.

Mashego trended on social media for his outbursts, where he dragged DJ Maphorisa, MaWhoo and many more, including DJ Karri. He accused DJ Maphorisa of allegedly owing him R23 million. In his rants, he also alleged that MaWhoo was in a relationship with the Scorpion King founder.

After the drama threatened to destroy his career, he still has legions of fans who are rooting for him.

Has Tebogo gone back home?

Tebogo has gone back to doing what he loves, like resuming his Instagram live sessions, interacting with his fans and posting content. But one thing that stood out was the background in his videos.

Daily Sun reported that this was where he first started out in the industry.

Fans are happy to see Mashego back in action and in high spirits after getting stuck in Nigeria.

@Mbalenhle_mabizela said, "We love to see you getting better each day. YourSkwinaBrezzzyyyyyy, your beautyyyyyyyyyy."

Tshewetetso_Blessing remarked, "Back to where it all started, poi. Home is always where the heart is."

Tshepant added, "I don't understand this language, but I love the sound of it. This boy has that Aura."

Watch two of his Instagram posts below:

Was Tebogo Mashego arrested?

After he went viral again when he was thrown into the back of the police van, an X post from @CrimeWatch_RSA clarified the events surrounding Mashego and his apparent arrest.

They alleged that Mashego was acting violently towards people, with no reason being given. People called the police on him, but chaos erupted when he resisted arrest.

"Tebogo G. Mashego has not been arrested. Information received indicates that he displayed an abnormal behaviour and allegedly acted violently, assaulting people without apparent cause. Laudium SAPS members were summoned to the scene and, in the interest of public safety, had to forcefully remove him from the community as he was visibly resisting."

'Biri Marung' singer Tebogo Mashego is allegedly living at home.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Mashego's latest picture

In a previous report from Briefly News, SA peeps expressed concern for Tebogo Mashego after a photo without his signature hairstyle had social media buzzing.

People went on social media on Friday, 7 November 2025, to comment on the musician's viral pic. One user said, "Whatever happened to Tebogo G. Mashego in Nigeria is not ordinary — the boy is no longer the same.

However, some people beg to differ as @TeeTouchza reacted: "Nothing happened to this kid, man, he just got too big-headed in the early stage of his career. What's happening now is him getting to the realisation that he f*cked up the only chance he had of changing his family's life. That's why he looks like that, self-inflicted depression."

