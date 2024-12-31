TikTok creator @magesh.plugs, known for sharing homeware bargains, discovered porcelain bowls at PEP Home that closely resemble luxury Le Creuset designs

The affordable dupes come in light blue and pink colours, priced at just R22.99 each, compared to Le Creuset's similar bowls that retail for over R300

The discovery adds to PEP Home's growing reputation for offering trendy homeware alternatives, with the store's home section gaining popularity on social media

A woman finds Le Creuset look-alikes at PEP home. Her video went viral on TikTok. Images: @magesh.plugs

Popular TikTok content creator @magesh.plugs, who specializes in finding sales and discounts on homeware, has excited Mzansi with her latest discovery.

The creator shared a video showcasing affordable porcelain bowls at PEP Home that bear a striking resemblance to luxury brand Le Creuset's designs.

Affordable luxury alternatives

The video shows two sets of porcelain bowls available in light blue and pink shades, going for R22.99 a piece.

On the other hand, Le Creuset's similar stoneware bowls sell anywhere between R319 and R489 a piece, featuring their signature premium stoneware design with heat distribution properties and scratch-resistant glazing.

PEP Home's growing popularity

The bargain retailer continues to impress shoppers with its homeware selection. While Le Creuset offers premium features like exceptional heat distribution and stain-resistant glazing, PEP's alternatives provide budget-conscious consumers with stylish options for everyday use.

Mzansi reacts to the find

@🇿🇦Priscilla 🇿🇦 joked:

"Le Creuset on a budget 🤣"

@Bulelwa🇿🇦 suggested:

"Pep needs to consider online shopping."

@Mari Marais416 shared:

"I love to shop Pep home, even if you don't need anything you still walk out with a bag of something."

@Leslo✌🏽 declared:

"Pep out here telling Le Creuset to take several seats!"

@kT appreciated:

"PEP does not want us to lag behind 🥰"

@TashVan noted:

"They do the same thing, you put your food in and eat."

@TsoaniM exclaimed:

"Rushing to Pep tomorrow."

Kitchen finds making waves

Source: Briefly News