A South African lady was excited to finally get her hands on Checkers' seven-piece nonstick pots until she took them home with her

Koena Sedzie shared a clip of her new homeware splurged after one use, and the transformation was disappointing

Social media users roasted the lady in the comments for expecting a high-quality product at such a low price

A young mom, Koena Sedzie, found a good bargain on a homeware product she had been eyeing, but things went south really fast.

A woman on TikTok was unimpressed with her nonstick pots from Checkers.

Source: TikTok

The lady finally bought Checkers' affordable nonstick pots, which she'd wanted for a while but ruined after one use.

Mzansi lady disappointed by R300 seven-piece nonstick pot

Finding affordable and luxurious pieces to decorate your home can be tricky. Mzansi's economic state forces people to constantly budget and compare prices before purchasing their desired product.

Nonstick pots have become popular and cooks highly recommend them for a smoother kitchen experience on the stove. A lover of all things smooth and luxurious, Koena Sedzie had been eyeing the popular pots, but the prices were baffling.

The woman spotted the pots again, but at a much cheaper price at Checkers. While doing her grocery shopping, she popped the seven-piece set into her trolley and paid R300.

Kedzie was excited to have a smooth experience, but things went south after she saw scratches on the pots after one use. She shared a clip of her disappointment on TikTok with the caption:

"Checkers did me dirty."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady ruining new nonstick pots

Social media users roasted the lady for thinking that she could get away with a cheap set of nonstick pots:

@Preshhh___ roasted the lady:

"But girl, what did you expect from pots worth R300?"

@Dutchess of self-care revealed the secret:

"Nonstick pots need a wooden or plastic spoon, to be honest, even if it is from @Home or Woolworths."

@Lemo shared:

"I still have trauma from what these pots put me through, yoh."

@Nelly shared her wonderful experience:

" I bought my nonstick pots from Checkers for R1400, which are perfect. My love, you'll never see a nonstick for R300; even Hart starts from R500."

@amychego shared:

"Lol, no, those things don't even count as pots .. the cheaper they are, expect problems."

Woman breaks stove with R10K Le Creuset pots

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared the devastating story of how she broke her stove with her expensive pot. Nikki Star, who invested in her beautiful kitchen because of her love for cooking, broke her stove while trying to show off her expensive pots.

Star stored her most prized kitchen possessions on one of her stove flat tops, and it cracked the surface.

