A woman on TikTok shared the devastating story of how she broke her stove with her expensive pot

Nikki Star, who invested in her beautiful kitchen because of her love for cooking, broke her stove while trying to show off her expensive pots

Star stored her most prized kitchen possessions on one of her stove flat tops, and it cracked the surface

A cook, Nikki Star, invested in her kitchen to express her great joy of cooking.

A woman and cook broke her stove with her expensive Le Creuset pots on display.

Source: TikTok

Star experienced every cook’s horrifying nightmare when one of her most expensive pots broke her stove.

A cook’s nightmare

It is human for one to invest in things that they love most. A fashionista will invest in beautiful garments, a foodie will only purchase mouthwatering dishes, and a cook will turn their kitchen into a culinary experience.

Nikki Star is a passionate cook who uses some of the most luxurious pots for her cuisines. Star uses the expensive Le Creuset range that is considered to be the Birkin bag of homeware.

The cook’s most prized possession unfortunately damaged her stove. Star was devastated that she recorded a part of the nightmare and shared it on her TikTok.

Star captioned her clip:

“When you try to store your Le Creuset above your glass stove. Chile, they gone put me out!"

Watch the video below:

A chef’s nightmare

Nobody truly appreciates misfortunes, whether there’s a lesson to be learned or not. Nikki Star had to learn things the hard way when she broke her stove trying to show off her expensive Le Creuset pots.

Netizens felt her pain and commented:

@Nicole Schock explained her tragedy:

"This happened to me!! It’s $200 for a replacement online and it’s only 4 screws to replace so you can do it yourself!❤️❤️I could happily show you!"

@Smooches admired the beautiful pots:

"The stove is a mess but those Le Creuset pots remain so pretty."

