A gent was quite happy with the living space he made and showed off his bedroom, which netizens loved

The page he posted the pic to, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen, was filled with incredibly helpful peeps

Folks across Mzansi gave the man his kudos but also gave him some tips on how to make the area better

A man took to the socials to share his "peace of mind" with folks online. He took a snap of his cosy, safe space and shared it with helpful Mzansi peeps.

South Africans gave productive tips on how Mavhasa could improve his room. Images: Mavhasa Mashudu Andani/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mavhasa Mashudu Andani was the one who shared the post and uploaded the snap to a Facebook group focused around improving a person's living space. The room consists of a bed, a coffee table, a couch and what seems to be a washing machine.

The first noticeable aspect of the bedroom is that the duvet and the rug match. They aren't the same but have similar patterns that complement one another. One noticeable aspect of the room is that the floors are tiled.

South Africans had a lot to say about the room, with many providing productive criticisms. See the comments below:

Violet Mofokeng said:

"Its beautiful and neat for a man it means wa ithata brother. Keep it up."

Alu Mudau mentioned:

"Very nice u can change the duvet and but the plain one because mat already u too colourful khaladzi."

Nosiphiwo Moni commented:

"Very busy there's too much going on in this room. I don't understand."

Carol Kababy shared:

"Marry me please A very beautiful place "

Makanjuola Duni posted:

"A wonderful beginning. That's a good one."

Kamogelo Kanto Tsomele asked:

"Where did you buy that carpet? Very neat n nice room."

Fav Orite asked:

"Where are you located let me come and pass one week night "

Lebogang Lebogang said:

"Nice room."

Source: Briefly News