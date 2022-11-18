A social media user caused a stir online after posting a multi-million Helderfontein-based house on Twitter

Helderfontein Is one of the popular homes for luxurious and pricey flats, houses and farms in South Africa

Mzansi has since taken to the comments section to react, many were not happy with the luxurious home.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Image: @OscarMagud/Twitter

Source: Twitter

People came guns blazing and criticized a mansion after @Oscarmagud shared the pictures on Twitter, giving them a sneak peek inside the house.

According to @Oscarmadud, the beautiful home costs over R20 Million. The house also has the most expensive pieces on the inside, including a Loui Vuitton carpet. Twitter users also commented on other beautiful pieces they could spot. @Sis_Sasha wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"That LV carpet is the ugliest thing that I have ever seen in my life."

@Tshepi_Mpudi said:

"Clothing brands on the floor, tiles, mirrors, etc okare I’m in a mall every day of my life."

@NapeN tagged his friend and said:

"You were right @Nape_MM , people don’t know how to decorate their homes. Or was it you @NotThato?"

@22muzidv:

"Too small don't you have something bigger."

"Some prices don’t make sense my Brother. Maybe we are not the target market,'' @DavidMVM wrote.

10 Most expensive houses in South Africa

Briefly News previously listed the most expensive homes in Mzansi.

South Africa's real estate industry is one of the most profitable sectors in the country. The industry's success is a testament to the dime one can make by investing in the venture.

How much are you willing to pay for the beautiful home of your dreams? Would you purchase a home worth a hundred million Rands? If you are willing to do so, the details of the most expensive houses in South Africa will help you evaluate whether the mansions will give you a run for your money

Cape Town is not only known as the most beautiful city in Africa but also as the most expensive city in Africa; hence, there is a high chance that it is home to most of the most expensive homes in South Africa. The descriptions of the houses give hints about their values. Their locations too significantly influence their prices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News