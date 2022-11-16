Mzansi peeps poked some fun at a man looking for a luxurious apartment for the incredibly low cost of R1k a month

The crib the gen is hoping to occupy comes with wooden floors and amazing finishes way above his ideal price

South Africans had a great time cracking jokes about the dude's post and also discussed rental prices across the country

A gent took to the socials and shared that he was looking for a seriously luxurious apartment for R1k a month.

SA peeps poked fun at a man looking for a luxurious apartment that costs about R1K a month. Images: @KabeloMohlah02/ Twitter, Petri Oeschger/ Getty Images

The desired crib looks absolutely stunning. @KabeloMohlah02 dream apartment boasts a wooden floor, a flat-screen TV mounted onto a wall and lovely lighting on the ceiling. The Twitter post drew laughs from the hopefully gent.

Wishful thinking

It's obvious that the dude will never find an apartment for such a price, considering that even some of the cheapest apartments in South Africa don't have the bells and whistles that the lavish apartment has. And even then, rent prices of about R1 000 won't yield good results.

Peeps couldn't get over how silly the dude's request was and cracked side-splitting jokes about his dream. See the comments below:

@wgodfrey32 said:

"That R1000 won't be enough to even buy electricity for a month."

@nkeleakaDk mentioned:

"When you find it, please plug me as well."

@tlc_babe posted:

@Carolinerathabe commented:

"In your dreams."

@Seshweni_ said:

"Ah I tried looking, these ones are expensive… 2.5k upward, you might end up paying 3.2 with water and electricity in the Sandton area."

@thabo_brian shared:

@TawanaM14 mentioned:

"You could have said you want a room ko Tembisa Broer. because that’s what you afford ko Phomolong or Kanana."

@Moiloa18527828 commented:

"500 to 1k That's a shack rent."

