“Thought You Were Exaggerating”: Woolworths’ Quality of Eggs Has Man Egg-Static

A man named Luxolo Bukaza took to his TikTok account to share how amazed he was with Woolworths' quality of eggs

He informed social media users that he used a credit card to buy the product, adding that the card was to help him with his credit score

Online commentators wondered about the payment method, while others listed other high-quality foods the man should try

After paying for Woolworths' eggs with a credit card, a man was pleasantly surprised to see the quality of the product. Images: @luxolo.bukaza / TikTok, @reallookx / Instagram

A local man was in utter disbelief when he saw the quality of the eggs he bought from Woolworths, popularly known as Woolies. After sharing that he paid for the item with a credit card, South Africans entered the comment section in wonder.

Taking to his TikTok account on 25 September, 2025, the shocked shopper, Luxolo Bukaza, told people that it was his first time buying eggs at the well-known retail store. He did not specify which size or price, so he could have paid R91.99 for 18 large free-range eggs, R109.99 for 18 extra-large free-range eggs, or R129.99 for 18 jumbo free-range eggs.

In the clip, Luxolo stated:

"Guys, I thought you were exaggerating about Woolworths' quality, but no! You’re not exaggerating."

He was surprised to see that each egg in the tray was stamped with a 'best before' date and certification. He advised that people shouldn’t compare Woolworths to other stores, adding:

"May the Lord continue to bless me so that my pockets never run dry to shop at Woolworths."

Explaining why he used a credit card, the man said:

"I've seen Woolworths' prices. They are too much. The credit card was to help me with my credit score because other shops were declining me, but Woolworths took me in when nobody wanted me."

South Africans discuss Woolworths' quality

The viral video had hundreds of local shoppers gathering in Luxolo's comment section to discuss the store's quality. While some suggested more food items the man should try, others shared their shopping experiences and wondered about Luxolo's use of the credit card.

Many people were familiar with Woolies' quality and shared their thoughts with the man. Image: Tim Robberts

@dinnylicious.051 told the public:

"One time, I had one egg left from Woolies and one from somewhere else. I could see the Woolies one in the pan. The egg white was white white, clean."

A shocked @uhm6320 asked:

"Buying food with a credit card, what on earth are we doing?"

@mrs_lukhanyororo, who loved the quality of the products at the store, shared:

"The milk? The vegetables? The meat? My gosh, what did we do to deserve Woolies?"

@black.diamond247 wondered in the comment section:

"Did the credit card help you with the credit score, because I got approved, and I was like, would it help me or not?"

@username20000445 stated their opinion:

"Woolies is cheaper than most stores, especially when they have specials. You will never turn back once you buy groceries at Woolies."

@priority140 joked about the product's price with people on the internet, writing:

"Those chickens have medical aid, and they get some counselling before laying those eggs, that's why."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

