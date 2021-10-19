Mother, Daughter Who Died of Covid 19 Complications Buried on Same Day

A mother and her daughter were buried on the same day after dying of Covid 19 related complications

Lucilda Bair and her daughter Beryl Junior were admitted to the hospital without the virus but contracted it while admitted, the family said

They called on the government to investigate the hospital where the two died, claiming negligence

A mother and daughter who passed away from Covid 19 have been buried on the same day.

Lucilda Bair, 94 and her 56-year-old daughter Beryl Junior were buried on the same day. Photos: Jamaican Observer.

94-year-old Lucilda Bair and her daughter Beryl Junior, 56, passed away due to complications associated with the virus.

The two were buried next to each other on Thursday, October 14, in their family land in Jamaica.

Speaking to the Jamaican Observer, a relative said that it was the first time they were burying two family members simultaneously.

"We have never had this in the family," he said.

During the white-themed funeral, the two were eulogised as kind, God-fearing and sticklers for good education.

Message to the prime minister

While addressing mourners, two of Junior’s children called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to take a closer look at the hospital where their mother and grandmother passed away last month.

According to the siblings, the two were admitted to the hospital on non-COVID-19 related complications. They suspect they contracted the virus while at the hospital.

The children said that they had no idea their mother had COVID-19 till after she passed away.

They also decried the customer service at the hospital, saying the medical practitioners are rude.

“I would like for someone to visit Spanish Town Hospital for at least two or three hours to see what's going on there.

The way they treat people, it's like we are not human beings; it is crazy, and their customer service is abysmal,” one of the children said.

