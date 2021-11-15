The investigating officer in Nomia Ndlovu's case says Ndlovu tried to claim at least one insurance policy while she was behind bars

Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda says he later let the insurance company know that Ndlovu was behind bars

Mabunda says Ndlovu also tried to offer him a bribe to stop investigating her murderous actions

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, an ex-Tembisa Police Station police officer, is said to have tried to claim insurance payouts even after she was arrested for orchestrating the murders of several of her loved ones.

Ndlovu was sentenced two weeks ago by the Palm Ridge High Court and was handed down six life sentences for killing family members and a lover.

Nomia Ndlovu hired men to kill the investigating officer on her chase while in jail. Images: @ThapeloMalete_ & Kagiso Samuel

The ex-cop was also sentenced for insurance fraud and the attempted murder of her mother and instigating the murders of her sister and five young children and was given a 10-year sentence for each count, according to a report by News24.

Nomia Ndlovu plots to kill behind bars

Following her arrest, the investigating officer Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda says Ndlovu made several calls to insurance companies, attempting to claim a policy she had taken out on one of her relatives.

According to TimesLIVE, Ndlovu had insured her younger sister, Runny Ndlovu, who died after being ill. Mabunda says after learning about what Ndlovu was trying to do behind bars, he notified the insurance companies about her antics while investigating her case.

He then received a call from an insurance company that wanted know to know the status of Ndlovu, explaining that she had been trying to claim a payout.

Mabunda then explained that a police informant informed him that Ndlovu was planning to kill him too, adding that Ndlovu also threatened the life of his son.

“She had hired people to kill me and had said if she doesn’t kill me, she will make me suffer by getting to my son at school," said Mabunda.

Mabunda then made the decision to lodge a criminal complaint against her. He explains that Ndlovu somehow managed to get a cellphone while she was behind bars and that's how she was communicating with people on the outside.

In addition to trying to kill him, Mabunda says Ndlovu also tried to bribe him to stop investigating her.

"In tears it ended": Nomia Ndlovu threatens one of the witnesses after sentencing

Briefly News previously reported that after the court adjourned the Palm Ridge High Court and Nomia Ndlovu was being escorted to prison, she reportedly threatened a witness, saying that although she would be spending Christmas in prison alone, that person would be spending the next one with her, speaking in her native language of Tsonga.

A video of Ndlovu making threatening remarks was shared on social media.

South Africans react to Ndlovu's sentencing

The former Tembisa cop remains a hot topic on social media with a lot of South Africans curious about how long she will spend in prison.

Here's what they had to say:

