The former Tembisa police officer has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of her relatives

Ndlovu also received over 70 years for attempted murder, insurance fraud and the incitement to commit murder

A short clip on social media has been circulating showing Ndlovu threatening an individual while exiting the courthouse

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, the convicted serial killer and former Tembisa Police Station officer reappeared at the Palm Ridge High Court in Johannesburg for her sentencing trial.

Ndlovu has been convicted of the murders of five close relatives and her boyfriend for insurance money.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been given six life sentences for the murders of her family members and her over. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET

Source: Getty Images

She was also found guilty of the attempted murder of her mother, as well as additional insurance fraud offences. Ndlovu was convicted guilty of incitement to murder for intending to murder her sister and her children.

Judge Ramarum Monama sentenced Ndlovu to life imprisonment for each count of murder she has been convicted of, according to eNCA.

On the insurance fraud charges Ndlovu received a 10-year sentence. On the charges of incitement, Monama sentenced her to 10 years per count as well as 10 years for the attempted murder of her mother, according to News24.

After the court adjourned and Ndlovu was being escorted to prison, she reportedly threatened a witness, saying that although she would be spending Christmas in prison alone, that person would be spending the next one with her, speaking in her native language of Tsonga.

A video of Ndlovu making threatening remarks was shared on social media.

South Africans react to Ndlovu's sentencing

The former Tembisa cop remains a hot topic on social media with a lot of South Africans curious about how long she will spend in prison.

Here's what they had to say:

"She can send the remaining money into my account is not like she is gonna use it #rosemaryndlovu"

"She had a permanent job, earning a salary at the end of the month, peanuts or not probably also had a few benefits, medical aid etc.All these were never enough for her, she wanted more and her love for having more got her caught and now she's here #rosemaryndlovu"

"This #RosemaryNdlovu matter is a typical example of how justice should prevail. The SAPS, P.P and any other investigators have done stellar work."

"While in prison, the many visits she will be getting will be from journalists and authors. #rosemaryndlovu"

"I fail to understand if this lady doesn't understand the seriousness of her actions and the hurt she has caused people because she is cold or if she's giving an act because of the cameras. How can she even during/after trial still don't get the magnitude of her crimes?"

"Good, but as in an economic language, there are nominal & real values. In legal terms concorantly, eligibility for parole & the meaning of " life" doesn't necessarily mean that's the real sentence. Though the sentence is welcomed. Hope life means that. #rosemaryndlovu"

Source: Briefly.co.za