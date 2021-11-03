Ace Magashule and businessman Edwin Sodi have filed for testimonies given at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry found inadmissible

The National Prosecuting Authority argues that it had no intention to admit testimonies as evidence

Magashule's former personal assistant will be extradited to South Africa and is now a suspect in the asbestos trial

BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday, 3 November for his R255 million tender corruption asbestos pre-trial.

Magashule and his co-defendant Edwin Sodi approached the High Court to ask that testimonies heard at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry will not be used against them in their corruption trial.

Legal representatives for Sodi argued that he was forced to testify at the commission and that his testimony cannot be admissible for this particular case, according to News24.

It has also been argued that it was very clear that any testimony heard at the trial cannot be used against anyone in a criminal trial.

However, the State says it was not planning to use any of the testimonies from the Zondo commission. It says it has other evidence against those implicated.

Magashule's former personal assistant no longer testifying against him

A warrant of arrest has now been issued against Moradi Cholota, Magashule's former PA who was set to become a state witness in the asbestos corruption trial.

This was revealed in the pre-trial that Cholota is now a suspect in the trial, according to TimesLIVE.

The state says Cholota who now lives in the United States of America refused to work with National Prosecuting Authority, as a result, the NPA decided to sign a warrant of arrest.

The NPA is working on having Cholota extradited to South Africa, however, the asbestos trial will continue even if she is not returned in time.

SA weighs in on Ace Magashule's corruption trial postponement yet again

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress's suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule's corruption trial in relation to the asbestos scandal has been postponed again to 3 November for a pre-trial.

Magashule and his 15 co-accused made a short appearance at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday, 19 October.

Magashule addresses the media outside Bloemfontein High Court

Before making his way into the courthouse, Magashule took a moment to answer questions from the media. Magashule told journalists that he is not aware of the 70 charges he is reportedly being accused of.

"When I listen to the media, television, interviews, I hear people say they are 70 charges against me. Which are those charges?" asked Magashule.

Magashule says he wants to stand in the witness box and answer to the allegations against him.

