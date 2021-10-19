Ace Magashule, the ANC's suspended secretary-general's corruption trial has been postponed until 3 November

Magashule and 15 others stand accused of fraud related to the R255 million tender contract to remove asbestos roofing

Magashule addressed the media briefly before his court appearance and affirmed that he is still an active member of the ruling party

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress's suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule's corruption trial in relation to the asbestos scandal has been postponed again to 3 November for a pre-trial.

Magashule and his 15 co-accused made a short appearance at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday, 19 October.

They are being accused of being involved in fraud related to the R255 million tender contract to remove asbestos roofs in the province, reports EWN. The accused all face a total of 70 charges.

Magashule addresses the media outside Bloemfontein High Court

Before making his way into the courthouse, Magashule took a moment to answer questions from the media. Magashule told journalists that he is not aware of the 70 charges he is reportedly being accused of.

"When I listen to the media, television, interviews, I hear people say they are 70 charges against me. Which are those charges?" asked Magashule.

Magashule says he wants to stand in the witness box and answer to the allegations against him.

Magashule says he is still an active member of the ANC

According to eNCA, Magashule told journalists that despite being suspended, he is still an active member of the ANC and belongs to a branch.

He says the branch is also active, solid and united and they are reading for anything when asked about the interim provincial committee (IPC)'s claim that it is uniting the ANC in the Free State branch.

Source: Briefly.co.za