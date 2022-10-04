A career criminal appeared in the dock again, this time for the murder of a Legal Aid lawyer from Limpopo

Tshianeo Munyai has also been charged with the murder of Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke

Munyai is accused of a string of other crimes that were committed between 2020 and 2022

THOHOYANDOU - The man charged with the murder of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke is back in court concerning the killing of a Limpopo attorney.

Collins Chabane Mayor’s murder accused appeared in court for the alleged murder of a Limpopo Legal Aid lawyer. Image: Caspar Benson & Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

Tshianeo Munyai appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court alongside his co-accused Nemakhavhani Ndalamo on Monday, 3 October. The pair are accused of the murder of lawyer Mbambadzeni James Manwadu who was killed in January 2022.

News24 reported that Munyai is a habitual criminal accused of committing various crimes between 2020 and 2022. the crimes include a house robbery in which Munyai and another unknown suspect allegedly kidnapped a woman, stole her cellphone, laptop and car and coerced her into withdrawing R10 000.

The case for the killing of the Legal Aid South Africa attorney has been postponed to 24 October to allow for co-accused Ndalamo to secure legal representation.

The Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the murder of Maluleke is one of the most high-profile cases Munyai is accused of.

Munyai and four other suspects were involved in the fatal shooting of Maluleke at his home in Xikundu village in July 2022. The mayor's 18-year-old son was also shot but survived his wounds.

According to SABC News, the Collins Chabane mayor's murder case is set for 29 May 2023. Munyai will appear in the Polokwane High Court with Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Mulaudzi, Wiseman Baloyi and Isack Mudau.

The band of criminals have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition, and robbery.

