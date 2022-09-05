The murder and attempted murder charges against former Mpumalanga MEC for Agriculture Mandla Msibi were dropped

Msibi was allegedly found in connection with the fatal shooting of Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya in 2021

The trial against the Msibi and his co-accused was due to begin at the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

MBOMBELA - The charges against former Mpumalanga MEC for Agriculture Mandla Msibi were withdrawn a short while ago on Monday, 5 September.

The charges against former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi were withdrawn. Image: Stock image & @DknMohammed

Source: UGC

He was accused of double murder and attempted murder along with his co-accused, including Joseph Charlie Ngwenya and Tshepo Matsane.

The trial against the murder accused was due to begin at the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.

Msibi was allegedly found in connection with the fatal shooting of Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya and the injury caused to Sifiso Mpila in August 2021, according to SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The victims were members of the African National Congress (ANC), and the shooting was believed to be a result of the party’s internal battles.

The Citizen reported the killings were allegedly due to the ANC’s candidate list for the local government elections that were held last November.

South Africans react to the ruling:

Kenneth Setlale said:

“The only way to hold criminals accountable is by voting out the ANC.”

Phillip Yandisa commented:

“An ordinary citizen would be in jail before they even open their mouth. It’s nice being a politician and to top it off by being in the right faction.”

Tisboy Chongi posted:

“A certain faction of the ANC is so untouchable.”

Maroga Tj added:

“Our justice system is corrupted; this country is rotten.”

Mandla Msibi: Mpumalanga MEC’s lawyer believes arrest for 2 murders is politically motivated

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Mbisi’s legal representative is of the belief that the murder allegations against Mbisi are politically charged.

Mbisi first made the news earlier this week when he went to Mbombela Police Station to surrender himself for arrest after he was charged with being party to the murder of two people and the attempted murder of one person.

According to City Press, Coert Jordaan, Mbisi’s attorney believes that he was merely arrested because of his status and his position.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News