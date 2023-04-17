Zollie Corenluis Selekani, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, has been granted R10 000 bail with conditions

Selekani appeared alongside his daughter and two men accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from prison

A video of Dr Nandipha blowing kisses to her mom and sister has been shared online and some people feel sorry for her family

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zollie Corenluis Selekani, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for their involvement in Thabo Bester's prison escape.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana blew kisses at her mom and sister in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court. Images: Mlungisi Louw & @motso_modise/Screenshot

They appeared alongside former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara and former CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo for their bail hearing.

Dr Nandipha's father granted bail of R10K with conditions

Dr Nandipha and her father appeared in court together for the first time since they were arrested on Monday, 17 April.

During court proceedings, the state indicated it would not oppose bail for accused number two. The state prosecutor stated that they had no issue granting Selekani bail of R10 000, reports eNCA.

The magistrate granted Dr Nandipha's father bail on the condition that he reports to a police station near his home in Port Edward once a week, any day, between 8am and 4pm.

Selekani cannot leave his magisterial district without the investigating officer's permission. He has also been prohibited from contacting state witnesses.

Dr Nandipha's father is due back in court on 16 May. If he fails to appear, a warrant of arrest will be issued and his bail could be revoked.

Dr Nandipha and her co-accused remanded in custody

Dr Nandipha and her co-accused Matsoara and Lipholo have been remanded in police custody for now.

The state indicated that they could apply for bail on 3 and 4 May after police and the prosecutor verify their information.

Dr Nandipha's mom attends court proceedings

Dr Nandipha's mother and sister were in attendance in court and looked emotional before proceedings began. A video was shared by EWN, showing Dr Nandipha blowing kisses to her family.

South Africans react to Dr Nandipha blowing kisses in court

@PaulMtirara said:

"I feel sorry for the family..."

@ross_rori said:

"Nothing heartbreaking about this, please, actions have consequences."

@TRamaele said:

"Favouritism among siblings has put this family here."

@Keletsomugwena said:

"I can't imagine what her mother is going through, seeing her husband and daughter in the same hot seat... no strength to her. Hopefully, she isn't involved naye."

Magudumana is infamously known as fugitive Thabo Bester's girlfriend. The couple skipped the country after it was revealed that Bester escaped from prison on 3 May 2022.

Dr Nandipha's 65-year-old father made his first court appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 11 April, alongside former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara.

