Businesswoman Dr Shawn Mkhize took to social media snaps of her winter wonderland holiday

The wealthy influencer shared some posts she has titled 'Chasing Snow' in an unknown location

Social media suggests that the pictures look like they are taken in the icy mountains of Lesotho

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MaMkhize shared pictures of her winter wonderland vacation on Instagram. Images: @kwa_mammkhize.

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize is making her own rules she goes. The media personality is yet on another luxurious vacation, but she is chasing snowflakes this time.

Who needs sunshine when one can ski?

Kwa Mam'Mkhize star Dr Shawn Mkhize popularly known as 'MaMkhize' has impressed her followers with another post on her #ChasingSnow series.

The wealthy influencer shared pictures of her winter vacation on Instagram clad in skiing gear on snow-capped peaks captioning the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Ski gear is an absolute must; I'm completely obsessed! ❄️

"It seems the universe has answered with more snowfall, so I’ll be creating more memories of my white winter "

Her followers responded to her post:

@sbahle_mpisane said:

"Lalela wamane washisa kubanda "

@tamia_mpisane said:

"Icy ❄️"

@fabzipho is taking notes:

"Obsessed with you. Living your best life ✨️ ❤️"

@sindis.kitchen said:

"Enjoy every moment beautiful "

@mbalinjiyela loves her outfit:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@busiimongalo complimented:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️"

MaMkhize on vacation in an undisclosed location:

The wealthy influencer has been posting her snow adventures on her page since Friday, 7 July. She has been captioning her winter wanderlust with anything but her location.

Even though the SABC News reported sightings of snow in some parts of South Africa, the mountain kingdom has been receiving some snowfall for a few days now.

Her fans hinted that although some of her pictures are photoshopped, the mountains looked like the majestic ones in Lesotho:

@dconellow identified the beautiful mountains:

"Welcome to the kingdom of ❤️"

@bileree confirmed the location:

"Basotho: "If she won't mention the location, we will do it for her ""

Hot and lavish Namibian vacation

Briefly News previously reported MaMkhize serving heat on a steaming hot dessert vacation in Namibia.

The A-lister shared pictures of her holiday on Instagram, which she called 'Mission Chasing the Sun'.

Like in the current getaway, the businesswoman kept her followers guessing about her location, only to reveal it towards the end of her trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News