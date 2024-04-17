An amazed Twitter user uploaded a recording, showing a street full of different churches

The gentleman took it upon himself to count the churches, there were nine of them in one area

The online community reacted to the video, with many making jokes about how noisy the area must be on Sundays

A man took to his Twitter account and shared a street full of churches. Mzansi made jokes.

In the video uploaded by @Mlu__N7, he is driving on a particular street, but he sees something that amazes him. The street was filled with churches. He counted them, there were nine.

He can be heard on the video laughing, saying that churchgoers are really fighting the devil in every way.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens were amazed by the video

The video garnered over 283k views, with many online users throwing jokes of their own in the comment section, saying that it must be the noisiest street on Sunday.

@AsaSitole loved:

"This is Good. So Good I love these Videos."

@EmsTheHuman joked:

"Noisiest street on Sundays."

@Nomzamomazet commented:

"This should be called church street lol wow."

@iamsthere said:

"Lol it’s a business at this point."

@ReTlaRengMara asked:

"9 churches and the community is still poor, who is listening to their prayers ?"

@MhlabaKaSiba shared:

"Some of those could easily be converted to community centers where kids or young adults can practice sports or even some trades (boiler maker, diesel mechanics, electricians or even plumbing ). Lately there’s even a need for Fiber installers. We need real community leaders."

@siphesihlelosi gave the location:

"Oh shucks. That’s Grahamstown Eastern Cape my parents church is the 5th one… The name of the area is called Tantyi…"

TikTok video captures weird church scenes

In another story, Briefly News reported about a friend who experienced weird scenes at his friend's church.

@dunkedwings_ was shocked by what he witnessed. In the TikTok clip he uploaded, people are sitting down and singing a church hymn. However, it was strange that as they were singing and sitting down, a man kept going up and down, giving high fives.

