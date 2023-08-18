Scores of children have been injured in yet another accident on KwaZulu-Natal’s treacherous roads

A school taxi, packed with young passengers, was rear-ended and sent tumbling on the N2 near Tinley Manor

This is the latest accident involving school children to occur in the province over the last week

KWAZULU-NATAL - Several children have been injured in yet another accident On KwaZulu-Natal's notoriously dangerous roads.

16 children were injured in a taxi collision on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

A taxi transporting several schoolchildren was rear-ended by another vehicle on the N2 on Thursday afternoon, 17 August.

The taxi ended up rolling several times on the northbound Highway near Tinley Manor, SowetanLIVE reported.

KZN roads create terror for schoolchildren

While the number of children injured in the accident has not been confirmed, IPSS Medical Rescue said 16 children were transported to medical facilities for treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Afternoon accidents at the latest to rock the province is treacherous roads. Earlier this week, 31 children were hurt in two separate collisions in Pietermaritzburg and Groutville. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, TimesLIVE reported.

Mzansi fed up with KZN accidents

Below are some comments:

Tumelo Mogonediwa said:

"I would like to hear from Santaco and the minister of transport."

Brenda Bantom questioned:

"What does the minister of transport have to say? Give back the taxis, but what about the lives lost?"

Elizabeth Blanche complained:

"Why do the innocent ones have to get hurt the most? How hard can it be to follow the road laws? Be aware of the next motorist or pedestrian?"

Sixolile Gasela Magwala wished:

"I hope they get well soon."

Eric Bolwang claimed:

"Prayers are needed in KZN."

Philip Whitehead demanded:

"Ban all taxis from transporting school kids, go back to the old system of proper school buses."

Eastern Cape N2 horror crash tragically wipes out family of 6, youngest victim was only 1 year old

In another story, Briefly News reported that the tragedy of the horrific crash on the N2 in the Eastern Cape that killed six people on Sunday afternoon, 13 August, continues to unfold.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has identified the six victims, revealing that they were all part of the same family.

Driver Sandile Patrick Sister and passengers Noyake Regina Heleni, Thembela Heleni, Zikhona Heleni, Kungane Heleni, and Azingce Heleni all perished when their Mini Ceeper overturned and caught fire after colliding with another vehicle, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News